Now, Saroornagar lake turns a floating dump

Hyderabad: Once again, Saroornagar Lake has come into the limelight due to several issues, primarily its transformation into a floating dump yard. Locals allege that the desilting work, which commenced last month, was abruptly halted without explanation. Furthermore, GHMC officials have been accused of failing to monitor the ongoing garbage dumping in the lake.

Locals pointed out that GHMC commissioner Ronald Rose visited last month and assured them that cleanup efforts for the lake would be taken up. True to his word, desilting work began within a week, only to be abruptly halted after just five days. Merely five per cent of the task had been completed by then. Additionally, the lake stands out as one of the city's most polluted bodies of water, marred by remnants of human disregard such as plastic bottles, puja items, and fabrics strewn along its boundaries.

According to data released by the Telangana State Pollution Control Board in December 2023, the lake's dissolved oxygen level measured 2.0 mg/L, just above the critical threshold for supporting aquatic life. The pH level was recorded at 7.24, and the Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) was notably high at 5.4 mg/L, indicating significant organic pollution. Additionally, the presence of fecal coliform at 24 MPN/100 ml and total coliform at 540 MPN/100 ml suggests contamination, with fecal streptococci also detected at 2 MPN/100 ml.

“Currently, the entire lake has become a floating dump yard, with both its inlet and outlet severely damaged. Despite continuous complaints, GHMC officials have only offered false promises; each time work is initiated, it abruptly halts after a few days. The lack of maintenance has led to a surge in mosquito infestations, and numerous waterborne diseases have been reported from the surrounding areas as a result,” said K Jagan Reddy, president of the Greenpark Colony Welfare Association, Saroornagar.

“Besides the desilting efforts, two years ago, developmental projects were sanctioned under Mission Kakatiya Phase IV. However, only about 20 per cent of the work has been completed, with the remaining projects stalled due to insufficient funds. Regrettably, with no visible progress, locals have grown skeptical about the lake's prospects for improvement as planned. Despite numerous complaints, there has been no action taken to develop the lake or even to install a perimeter fence to address the situation,” said V Reddy, a resident of Saroornagar.