NRI's murder case: Court convicts main accused

Hyderabad: The Nampally Sessions Court on Monday convicted the main accused K Rakesh Reddy in the murder case of NRI businessman Chigrupati Jayaram in January 2019. and sentenced him.



The First Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge K. Kusha found Reddy guilty of charges relating to murder and cruelty. The court concluded that Reddy had conspired and committed the murder after examining evidence and hearing arguments. It acquitted the other 11 accused, including three police officers. The court will pronounce the quantum of sentence on March 9.

In 2019 Jayaram was brutally murdered. His body was found in a car near Nandigama in Krishna district of AP. The killers had left the car along with the body on roadside. There were allegations that the businessman was killed due to financial transactions. The police filed a charge sheet in the case revealing shocking facts. They named 12 as accused, including Reddy and Vishal as A 2. The police also named three police officials--the then ACP Ibrahimpatnam S. Malla Reddy, Inspectors Srinivasulu and Rambabu in the accused list. The police said on their advice only the prime accused shifted the body of Jayaram to Nandigama police station limits and tried to project it as an accident.