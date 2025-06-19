NSG represents exceptional skill and bravery: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad / Chandigharh: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar said there is an 83 percent decrease in left-wing extremist violence compared to 2010, crediting the Modi government’s strategic policies. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to achieving a “Naxal-free India” by March 2026 and expanding efforts to eradicate terrorism for a peaceful and prosperous nation. During his visit to the NSG campus in Haryana, on Wednesday, he honored fallen heroes, laid the foundation for an NSG residential complex, and inaugurated a stadium and swimming pool.

“The NSG represents exceptional skill and bravery, crucial in counter-terrorism efforts and national security. The recent Operation Sindoor illustrates the government’s resolve in combating terrorism, responding decisively to threats like the Pahalgam attack”, he said. Bandi Sanjay emphasized that the strength of India lies in the courage and discipline of its soldiers, noting the role of the NSG in facing modern challenges, including cyber threats.

The Modi government prioritizes defense reforms and self-reliance, declaring 2025 the “Year of Defense Reforms.” It aims to modernize armed forces through advancements in technology, including integrating NSG forces with AI and drone capabilities. The commitment to national security and dignity remains unwavering, he added.