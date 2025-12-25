Nursing provisional merit list out; candidates may raise objections

Hyderabad: The Telangana Medical Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB) has released the first provisional merit list for the nursing officer posts. The Board has also provided another opportunity for candidates to raise objections regarding the newly released provisional merit list.

As many as 40,423 candidates appeared for 2,322 nursing officer posts. The Board has uploaded the details of all 40,423 candidates, who had appeared for the Computer Based Test (CBT), including their secured marks, on the official website.

To ensure transparency in the recruitment process, the Board is accepting objections from candidates at every stage. Previously, in August, the Board accepted objections regarding CBT and Contract/Outsourcing service weightage marks and clarified candidate doubts. Now, to further ensure fairness, the Board has provided another opportunity for candidates to raise objections regarding the newly released provisional merit list.

Candidates can log in to the Board’s website starting from Thursday (December 24) until 5 pm on December 27 to register their objections. The Board stated that after thoroughly examining the objections, a ‘Second Provisional Merit List’ would be released. Subsequently, candidates would be called for Certificate Verification in a 1:1.5 ratio based on merit. Following verification, the final selection list would be published.

The Board recently completed the recruitment of 1,260 Lab Technician posts. Officials indicate that these 1,260 Lab Technicians, along with the 2,322 selected Nursing Officers, are likely to join their duties in January.

The government had already recruited over 7,000 Nursing Officers last year and is now filling an additional 2,322 posts. Doctors state that this will resolve the nursing shortage in government hospitals and ensure adequate staffing.

According to the officials, in the last two years alone, the government filled over 11,000 posts in the Health Department. This includes over 9,000 Nursing Officer posts, over 600 doctor posts, as well as Lab Technicians, Food Safety Officers and Drug Inspectors.

Additionally, the recruitment process for another over 5,000 posts was currently underway. These include over 1,600 Specialist Doctor (CAS Specialist) posts, over 600 Assistant Professor posts, over 700 Pharmacist posts, and approximately 2,000 Multi-Purpose Health Assistant (Female) posts.