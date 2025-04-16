Officials told to help beneficiaries in building their dream houses

Rangareddy: The officials in the Rangareddy district were told to buttress support to the Indiramma beneficiaries in building their own houses immediately after they were listed under the scheme.

The District Collector C Narayan Reddy held a review meeting with the concerned officials in Collectorate Complex on Tuesday to take stock of the implementation of Indiramma scheme, an ambitious project to address the issue of homeless families in the Telangana state.

The Collector instructed the officials to provide adequate support to the beneficiaries in order to ensure that they start construction of their dream houses immediately. “The officials should conduct a field level supervision to ensure that those who have begun the construction must complete the same with a quality of work within the specified time and in accordance with the rules,” the Collector said.

“The eligible beneficiaries were identified through the gram sabhas where 78,788 applications were received throughout the district,” he said, adding that “If still there are any eligible families left behind, steps should be taken to include them and ensure that they too get the desired justice.”

The Collector wanted the officials to ensure that the beneficiaries must receive the financial assistance provided by the government for the construction of houses. The Revenue Division Officers (RDOs) will be special officers for respective constituencies and a gazette officer should be appointed to inspect and verify the eligibility of the applicants and submit a report from time to time.

The Collector asked the officials to ensure timely completion of the houses under the Indiramma scheme along with adequate support to reach the goal in accordance with the rules.

Later, the officials reviewed Rajiv Yuva Shakti scheme and urged the Collector to allow enumeration of the data to begin the verification process. Additional Collector Pratima Singh, District Revenue Officer Sangeetha and officials from concerned departments participated in the meeting.