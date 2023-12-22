OFMK organises annual floatation trials of Infantry Combat Vehicles

Hyderabad : The Ordnance Factory Medak (OFMK)organised annual floatation trials of Infantry Combat Vehicles (BMP-II & its variants) indigenously manufactured at its unit located in Teddumailaram, Sangareddy.

The flotation trial of ICVs is an annual affair conducted to ensure the amphibious characteristics of the vehicles as these are meant to perform in all kinds of terrains on the battlefield. As a part of annual Flotation trials, this year two vehicles BMP-II and overhauled BMP-II have been earmarked for the current year's production. The flotation trials have been conducted this year under the supervision of OFMK & DGQA (Customer representative). BMP-II vehicles are meant for transporting troops/soldiers in the war area/zone.

These vehicles can travel at a speed of 60 kmph and on the water at a speed of 7 kmph despite their weight of 14 tonnes. These vehicles have night sight capability, it has a main gun of 30 mm and 7,62 rifles along with a Missile Launcher provision. It has other features like a smoke grenade launcher and all-around fire protection with armour steel. BMP-II has about 7 types of variants, currently under manufacture at OF Medak viz., CCPT, CMT, AERV, NBCRV, NAMICA, Command & Gun vision of BMP-II. The application and purpose of use of each variant are different. The annual production rate of OFMK is approx. 120 vehicles. Apart from the BMP variants, OFMK also manufactures MPVs, CRN-91 and bulletproof vehicles for paramilitary forces and naval applications. The trials were conducted under the supervision and guidance of B. Ratna Prasad, GM/Quality and R&D, a team of officers and staff of OFMK.