Oh! Netizens raise a stink as GHMC babus turn laggards

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has been unresponsive to complaints made on social media platforms, including the MyGHMC app. Many citizens have expressed their concerns suggesting that, while the corporation is undertaking various initiatives and embracing digital solutions to minimize inconvenience, most of the ground-level officers remain indifferent.

According to residents of several localities, e public grievances remain unattended by GHMC staff. Residents raising their grievances online are frustrated over the utter lack of response to their complaints. Besides, they are unable to connect with the concerned department and the officer for their complaint.

Asif Hussain Sohail, a resident of Surya Nagar Colony in Shaikpet of Jubilee Hills, who had raised issues, said that the efforts of the GHMC Mayor, Commissioner and other higher officials were going in vein, as the staff on ground remain unresponsive. He said “WhatsApp launched, but ground staff logged out.”

“This is not the first such platform. GHMC already had a grievance redressal app, a website, and Prajavani. But none of these have solved the real issue — lack of on-ground execution and zero accountability from lower-level officers,” said Asif Hussain.

Despite having a mechanism to resolve issues on digital platforms like the GHMC app, an online grievance redressal system, the civic body has failed to meet people’s expectations.

Moreover, leaving the online mechanism, the ground level officers do not respond even after filing in-person complaints in GHMC ward offices.

Asif Hussain said: “Despite numerous in-person visits, photographic evidence, and follow-ups, residents receive nothing but automated ‘Issue Resolved’ messages — while the actual work remains undone. When citizen voices are ignored, progress gets buried under silence.”

Mohammed Ahmed, a resident of Himmatpura in Old City, said, “Several complaints were pending with GHMC on social media, and the concerned officers are not responding, unlike in the past, to the complaints raised by netizens. When people visitedthe division or zonal office, there were no senior officers present,” he added.

Ahmed pointed out that, in some cases, officials were misleading the netizens who raised the issues online. Following the continued complaint on X, the concerned officers replied that the issue was solved. However, the situation on the ground was far from reality.

The GHMC officers are fooling the citizens and showing their lackadaisical attitude. Daily, hundreds of such issues were raised, and GHMC officers’ mechanically claim that they had been resolved without anything being done.

All of this clearly shows that the officers are not performing their duties and misleading their higher-ups.