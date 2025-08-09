On Raksha Bandhan, Damodar calls for awareness on deworming drive

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narsimha urged the people of Telangana to help spread awareness about the state wide deworming drive scheduled for August 11.

The Health Minister appealed to brothers and sisters celebrating Raksha Bandhan to take a moment to inform each other about the importance of this health initiative. In his message, the Minister said Raksha Bandhan is a celebration of the bond between brothers and sisters symbolizing love, protection, and mutual support.

He added that the State government also plays the role of a protective elder brother through various welfare initiatives aimed at empowering women across Telangana. He highlighted key schemes under the India Mahila Shakti Mission including the allocation of rental buses to women’s groups, setting up of Indira canteens, petrol units, and interest free loans worth over 21,000 crore.

He also mentioned free bus travel for women, subsidized LPG cylinders, new ration cards, and housing schemes in women’s names. He appealed to families celebrating Raksha Bandhan to take a moment to inform each other about the importance of deworming children aged 1 to 19 years. “Albendazole tablets will be provided at anganwadi centers, schools, and colleges.

This initiative helps eliminate intestinal worms, improve immunity, and reduce anaemia among children,” he said.

He called on parents and communities to ensure every eligible child receives the deworming tablet and contributes to building a healthier Telangana.