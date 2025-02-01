One killed and another critical after car collides divider in Narsingi

A young doctor was killed and another seriously injured in a devastating road accident near Narsingi. The incident occurred when the car they were travelling in collided with a divider in Khanapur. Dr Jasmit, who tragically lost his life at the scene, and Dr Bhumika, who suffered critical injuries, were returning from a function in Janwada at the time of the crash.

Both doctors serve as house surgeons at Kamineni Hospital, with Dr Bhumika hailing from LB Nagar and Dr Jasmit from Bachupalli. The local community has been left in shock following the incident. Preliminary investigations by the police indicate that excessive speed may have been a factor in the accident. A case has been registered, and further inquiries are currently underway.