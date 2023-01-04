Online registration for sanction of subsidy loans extended to Jan 9

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Minorities Finance Corporation (TSMFC) has extended the last date for the online registration for sanction of subsidy loans under the Economic Support Scheme to January 9 this year.

TSMFC chairman Mohammed Imtiyaz Ishaq said, "In view of the representations received from the public representatives, and also due to huge demand from the minorities in the State, the last date of online registration for sanction of subsidy loans under the economic support system is extended up to January 9, 2023, midnight."

On Wednesday A K Khan, adviser to the government, Minorities Welfare, along with Shahnawaz Qasim, director, Minorities Welfare, and other officers inspected the counters arranged for submission of hard copies of online applications by beneficiaries of Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy and Medchal districts in Haj House, Nampally.

They conducted a meeting with the VC & MD, TSMFC, DMWO, Hyderabad and officials, and directed to add more counters for the public so as to handle smoothly the submission of hard copies by beneficiaries. They also wanted the police to provide extra 'bandobast' and security so as to avoid any untoward incident during submission of applications.

The State government has approved Rs 120-crore budget to execute bank-linked and non-bank-linked subsidies under the ESS of TSMFC. The scheme benefits 12,000 minorities; they will be provided loans of Rs 1 lakh and Rs 2 lakh with 80 per cent and 70 per cent subsidy respectively.

The loans will be used for setting up and developing business units--petty units and various allied business activities for economic development and general uplift of minority communities in State to improve their standard of living.