Online registration must for Durga idol installation

Hyderabad: In a move to ensure smooth arrangements and public safety during the festive season, the Cyberabad Police have made it mandatory for pandal organisers and devotees to register online before installing Goddess Durga idols in public places.

Officials stated that this initiative will help maintain law and order, facilitate better coordination with local authorities, and ensure eco-friendly celebrations.

The registration process is aimed at regulating idol installations, managing traffic diversions, and preventing untoward incidents.