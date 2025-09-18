Live
- Markets rise amid US trade talk optimism
- Rupee rises 25ps to 87.84/$
- KIMS launches multi-specialty facility in B’luru
- Centre notifies CGST rates from Sept 22
- Lupin gets USFDA nod to market generic cancer drug
- Blue Cloud Softech inks pact to acquire 3P vision
- Heavy Rainfall Warning for Telangana
- SBI divests 13.18% stake in Yes Bank for Rs 8,889 cr
- Goyal to visit UAE today to discuss bilateral trade
- India’s exports likely to go up by 6% this year: Piyush Goyal
Online registration must for Durga idol installation
Hyderabad: In a move to ensure smooth arrangements and public safety during the festive season, the Cyberabad Police have made it mandatory for pandal organisers and devotees to register online before installing Goddess Durga idols in public places.
Officials stated that this initiative will help maintain law and order, facilitate better coordination with local authorities, and ensure eco-friendly celebrations.
The registration process is aimed at regulating idol installations, managing traffic diversions, and preventing untoward incidents.
Organisers can submit their details through the official Telangana Police portal at https://policeportal.tspolice.gov.in/index.htm.
