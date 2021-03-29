Oppose handover of units to Adani: CPM

Musheerabad: The CPM State committee has called upon finance experts to immediately react to handing over of several industries in the two Telugu States to Gujarat tycoon Gautam Adani.

Committee secretary TammineniVeerabhadram in a statement recalled that Adani had provided financial resources, besides lending his private aircraft to Narendra Modi, enabling BJP to come to power in 2014.

He pointed out that Adani had accompanied Modi to Australia and was able to take possession of a coal mine there.

According to the CPM leader, Adani has been able to take control of 11 of 33 ports in the country. By acquiring airports, FCI godowns, renewable energy sources and getting into oil imports, he emerged as the highest earner of wealth in a year across the world during Covid-2020.

Veerabhadram stated that Adani recently extended his empire to Telugu States by launching 7,800 mw solar power unit. In AP, he took stakes in Krishnapatnamand Gangavaram ports, Kakinada SEZ. Besides, he is eying many industries/organisations.

Adani was allegedly taking possession of units/industries by resorting to use of ED, IT, CBI for threatening.

The CPM leader urged experts to expose,"the BJP and the Central government's efforts to hand over the northern States to RIL CMD Mukesh Ambani and the southern States to Adani."