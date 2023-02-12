Organ transplantation facilities in Gandhi Hospital

Hyderabad: The Health Minister T Harish Rao on Saturday informed the House that the State government would soon set up an organ transplantation facility in Gandhi General Hospital with eight operation theatres for the benefit of the poor.



Replying on budget demands in the Assembly, Harish Rao said that in the proposed facility, six organs could be transplanted at the modular operation theatres (MOT) with advanced equipment, Intensive Care Units (ICU) and other facilities. He said the facility would be operational in the next five months.

Commenting on the MNJ Cancer Hospital new block, the Health Minister said the 300-bed cancer block, built at a cost of Rs.40 crore, would be opened shortly. The new block would increase the hospital's overall bed capacity to 750.