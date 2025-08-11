Orientation Day held for BTech 1st year students

Hyderabad: Sphoorthy Engineering College, Nadergul, has successfully conducted its Orientation Day 2025 for the newly admitted first-year B.Tech students on Sunday. The programme was organized to welcome all students admitted to the Engineering Course for the Academic Year 2025-2026, marking the beginning of their exciting academic journey with the institution.

Around 900+ first-year students along with their parents attended the ceremony to celebrate this significant milestone in their academic journey.

The Chairman, S. Chalama Reddy, in his presidential address, extended hearty congratulations to all the students admitted to the Engineering Program and emphasized that “Learning is a continuous process through hard work and dedication.” He pointed out the role of teachers in shaping students as responsible citizens of the country. He highlighted that Sphoorthy Engineering College maintains high standards in education and helps in molding young minds for the betterment of society.

The Orientation Day address delivered by Secretary & Correspondent, S. Jagan Mohan Reddy carried a high note of optimism as it motivated students to pursue excellence. The insightful message for the young students reinforced the critical

significance of “looking beyond grades” – to be continuous learners with updated application-oriented practical knowledge for building successful careers.