Orphans shunted out of Anis-ul-Ghurba: BRS leader

Hyderabad: The newly constructed Anis-ul-Ghurba by spending Rs 20 crore with intent of helping 600 orphans has been made a commercial building; 67 orphans living there have been shifted to another place going against the very idea of providing shelter to orphans.

Philanthropist Mir Khwaja Badruddin founded an orphanage, Anis Al-Gharba, at this place in 1921, which was managed by the Asif Jahi Sultanate's Religious Affairs Institution. The previous government had constructed the building for the orphanage at a cost of Rs 20 crore on the original land of Anis-ul-Ghurba spread across 350 sy and adjacent 4,400 sy of R&B land located in Nampally. The building was completed last year. In 2017, when the original building was demolished to construct a magnificent building in place of Anis-ul-Ghurba 67 orphans were living in the building. They were temporarily shifted to the TMREIS hostels

Senior BRS leader Ch Rakesh alleged that the Congress government, Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) and Telangana State Waqf Board in collusion have terminated the only orphanage ‘Anis-ul-Ghurba’ run by Waqf Board.

He said it should have been residence of orphans to fulfil the "Mansha-e-Wakf" (Objective of Wakf) and also the purpose of constructing a new building. But the government evicted orphans. In violation of Wakf rules, the Minorities Welfare department and TMREIS signed an MoU to give 149,857 sft of Anis-ul-Ghurba to TMREIS on lease at the rate of Rs 5/sft. The TMREIS has also acquired possession where it will shift its headquarters. A girls school and junior college located in Gosha Mahal will also be shifted here. Rakesh said nobody knows where the children have gone. A senior official of the Minority Welfare department has claimed that the 67 orphans are kept in Musheerabad, according to Rakesh. He demanded the government to cancel the lease and provide shelter to the orphans.