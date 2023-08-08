Osmania TV goes on air

Hyderabad: Not only undergraduate and PG students of Osmania University, but also any student preparing for competitive examinations across Telangana will now be able to easily access high-quality teaching and course content with just a single click.

Osmania University on Monday launched Osmania TV, which is a satellite TV channel that airs high-quality content recorded by its eminent professors via T-SAT network.

According to senior officers of OU, recently an MOU was signed with the Telangana Skills Academy and Training (T-SAT), a satellite TV network under the IT, Electronics and Communication department, for rolling out the satellite TV channel. The university has been given a separate link for TV, the content which is already recorded by eminent lectures; it will be telecast by the channel. Dr. P Naveen Kumar, director (infrastructure), and professor of Electronics and Communication Engineering, Osmania University, said, “we have different plans to transmit lessons, through RUSA funding. We have developed around 700-plus lectures, each of half hour content.These have been transmitted through the Osmania TV.

The lecture videos are also available in the newly launched Osmania YouTube Channel. The lessons will be broadcast from 8.30 to 10 am on Osmania TV (Nipuna) and 10 to 11.30 on Osmania TV (Vidya). The main motto for launching the channel is to share information to un-researchable areas where the internet is not available. The contents are not only for OU students, but also for anyone across Telangana who wants to access the channel. The subject content includes Geography, Biology, Physics and many more.”

Along with this, we have another funding from University Grants Commission for the Educational Multimedia Research Centre (EMRC) under the MOOCs programme. All expected content is recorded. These lectures also will be telecast. We are also planning to sign an MoU with UGC so that other EMRC centres’ data also we can include.

Those who miss classes need not worry, as the lessons will be uploaded on OU new YouTube Channel – Osmania TV as well. The interactive sessions, either recorded or live, with university professors and industry experts also will be added, he stated.