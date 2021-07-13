Osmania University PG exams 2021 to begin from July 14

The third semester regular exams of MA, MCom, MCom (IS), MSc will be begin tomorrow i.e. on July 14, said the university examination officer Professor Sriram Venkatesh.

Last date for degree fee payment extended

The university administration extended the last date for the payment of fees. The fee payment for the sixth semester exams of degree along with a late fee of Rs 300 is July 14.

Also, the last date for first, third and fifth semester regular exams for BSc (Hon) forestry has extended to July 14.