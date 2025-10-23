OU Calls for ‘Voice of the Voiceless’ Leadership on Komaram Bheem Anniversary

Hyderabad: The 124th birth anniversary of Telangana’s legendary tribal freedom fighter Komaram Bheem was commemorated with reverence and cultural pride at Osmania University (OU). The event was organised under the aegis of the Phule-Ambedkar Centre for Inclusive and Empowerment Studies and supervised by Professor I Daisy, Director of the SC/ST Cell.

The commemorative programme was attended by Vice Chancellor, Professor Kumar Molugaram; Registrar, Professor G Naresh Reddy; O.S.D., Professor S Jitender Kumar Nayak; Dean of UGC Affairs, Professor B Lavanya; Director of BC Cell, Dr G Upender; Director of Minorities Cell, Professor Hameeda Bee; along with a large gathering of faculty members, non-teaching staff, research scholars and students.

Addressing the assembly, the Vice Chancellor called upon the academic community to carry forward the legacy and ideals of Komaram Bheem to future generations. He emphasised that true leadership lies in becoming the voice of the voiceless and integrating tribal and indigenous communities into the mainstream socio-economic fabric. He also stressed the importance of conducting awareness programmes, workshops, and seminars focused on tribal upliftment. Through direct engagement and educational outreach, he said, “it is imperative to ensure that tribal communities receive equitable access to education and opportunities, thereby fostering inclusive development.”