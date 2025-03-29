  • Menu
OU concludes training programme on Python

OU concludes training programme on Python
Hyderabad: The Human Capital Development Centre (HCDC), Osmania University Friday concluded the “Osmania University Rejuvenation of Skills Series...

Hyderabad: The Human Capital Development Centre (HCDC), Osmania University Friday concluded the “Osmania University Rejuvenation of Skills Series (OURS) - 15” - five-day training programne on “Python Unplugged: Master Coding Without a Computer!”

According to officials, the unique training approach emphasised manual coding, debugging, and optimisation, encouraging students to analyse and correct errors without relying on IDEs or compilers. This hands-on method aimed to strengthen their programming logic and prepare them for real-world applications in areas such as data science, automation, and software development. The five-day training programme provided students with a solid grasp of Python fundamentals, enabling them to transition smoothly into hands-on coding and face industry challenges with confidence.

Dr P Muralidhar Reddy emphasised that this initiative is part of an ongoing effort to promote digital literacy and bridge skill gaps in the industry.

