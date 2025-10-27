OU felicitate students, staff selected for GroupI&II services

Hyderabad: Osmania University, Vice-Chancellor Prof Kumar Molugaram felicitated the students and employees of OU who were selected for the recently announced Group 1 and Group 2 jobs.

Addressing at the felicitation event held on Sunday, the VC noted that he was happy that more than 50 people from OU were selected for high-level jobs. He advised all those who got high-level jobs to explore easy methods in solving the problems of the people.

He hoped that they would become the best employees so that they could be an example for future generations. He advised them to become ideal employees instead of being attracted to the wrong trends in the current society.

He called for punctuality, self-discipline, a positive attitude in solving problems and working from a humane perspective. He hoped that as students who studied at OU and employees who worked here, they would uphold the reputation of Osmania University in society.

On the occasion, all those selected for Group 1 and Group 2 jobs were felicitated by Professor Kumar Molugaramm, along with Registrar Prof Naresh Reddy, OSD Prof Jitendra Kumar Nayak and Dean of UGC Affairs Prof Lavanya. Principals, administration officers and employees of the respective colleges participated in this programme.