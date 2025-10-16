OU Microbiology Department celebrates Golden Jubilee with international conference

The Department of Microbiology, University College of Science, Osmania University, commemorated its Golden Jubilee with the inauguration of the International Conference on Emerging Microbial Technologies for One Health (EMTH-2025) on Thursday.

Organized in collaboration with the Association of Microbiologists of India (AMI), Hyderabad Unit, the event marked five decades of academic excellence and innovation. Presiding over the ceremony, Vice Chancellor Sr. Prof. Kumar Molugaram lauded the department’s contributions to research and societal development, describing the conference as an “academic feast.” He highlighted achievements in fermentation technology, patent generation, and national collaborations. Renowned gastroenterologist and Padma Vibhushan awardee Dr. D. Nageshwar Reddy, Chief Guest, delivered a keynote on the human microbiome’s role in health. He emphasized microbial diversity’s impact on immunity, mental health, and chronic diseases, calling microbes “the excellent chemists of the 21st century.”

Guest of Honour Dr. Anil Kumar Puniya praised microbes as “small wonders of the world,” advocating their role in combating antimicrobial resistance and promoting One Health. Sr. Prof. S. Jithender Kumar Naik encouraged young scientists to pursue excellence, while Prof. B. Bhima, Head of Microbiology, coordinated the event.

The conference saw participation from over 50 eminent scientists, 100 faculty members, and 1,400 UG and PG students from national and international institutions.