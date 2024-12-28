OU recalls former PM’s ’96 visit on campus

Hyderabad: Former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh, in 1996, was a chief guest at the convocation ceremony of Osmania University. On Friday, officials of OU remembered the event and paid him rich tributes.

According to the OU officials, Dr Singh, who was the finance minister at that time, graced the convocation of Osmania University in 1996 as the chief guest. During the event, his extraordinary academic achievements and deep understanding of economic policy were celebrated. Dr Singh’s speech at the convocation that year was a testament to his passion for both economics and education, highlighting the critical role that universities play in shaping the future of the nation.

The Vice-Chancellor of Osmania University, Professor Kumar Molugaram, led the university in recalling the late prime minister’s profound contributions to India’s economic growth, particularly during his tenure as the finance minister and later as the prime minister.