OU releases final phase allotment of seats for TG CPGET

Hyderabad: Osmania University released the second and final phase of allotment of seats for State Level Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET)–2024 for admissions into MEd and MPEd courses of campus, constituent, and affiliated colleges of Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Palamuru, Mahatma Gandhi, and Satavahana Universities for the academic year 2023-24.

According to the officials, out of 583, 193 candidates were allotted seats. The students have to pay the prescribed fee of the course or college online and report to their respective college by submitting their original Transfer Certificate (TC) on or before December 9.

The candidate has to submit only the original TC at the allotted college; other original certificates like the SSC memo, degree memo, caste, EWS, NCC, PH, and CAP Income are for physical verification purposes only, said the senior officer.