OU students burn CM's effigy, seek total recast of TSPSC

Members of the Osmania University Students Joint Action Committee (JAC) on Sunday set fire to the effigy of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao at the Law College on the OU campus. They protested against the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) chairman Dr B Janardhan Reddy and secretary Anita Rajendra for 'playing' with the lives of 30 lakh unemployed in the State, besides the CM's 'adamant' attitude in protecting them.





Addressing the protesters, NTSU State president ByruNagaraju Goud, while hitting out at the government, demanded total recast of TSPSC. He warned that the students' agitation would continue until the government give assurance to all unemployed. Goud expressed anguish over the CM, who seeks to protect his daughter from the Delhi liquor scam by deputing State ministers, not reacting to the question paper leak scam and failing to provide employment to jobless youth. Among those who joined the protest were JAC leaders Bonala Nagesh, Bandi Naresh, Kampati Venkat, Bheemsen, Shankar, Naveen, Vamsi, Sandeep, Shekhar, Anjaneyulu, Mahesh, Ramu, Mallesh.











