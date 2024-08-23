  • Menu
OU to conduct course on soft skills

Hyderabad: As an initiative to improve communication skills and language skills among students and job seekers, Osmania University (OU) will be conducting certificate courses from September 2.

According to OU officials, a certificate course will be conducted in English language skills, communication skills, and personality development at the Centre for English Language Training (CELT) at the University College of Engineering.

The course will be conducted in two batches: the morning batch from 6:30 am to 8 am and the evening batch from 5:30 pm to 7 pm. The last date for registration is August 31.

Interested students can register themselves on the official website, http://www.uceou.edu, and also contact 9000444973/7989903001.

