OU’s 84th convocation to be held on Aug 19

HYDERABAD: Vice-Chancellor Prof. Kumar Molugaram said that the university is preparing to host its 84th Convocation ceremony on August 19 at the Tagore Auditorium, marking a significant milestone in its academic journey. The event will celebrate the achievements of students and honour distinguished individuals who have made notable contributions to society.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, he joined by Registrar Prof. G. Naresh Reddy, OSD to VC Prof. S. Jithendra Kumar Naik, Controller of Examinations Prof. Shashikanth, and other senior faculty members briefed on the upcoming convocation.

Prof. Kumar highlighted several key features that make this year’s convocation particularly special. A record number of 1,261 PhD scholars will be awarded degrees, a significant rise from the 979 conferred at the previous convocation, reflecting the university’s growing emphasis on research excellence. Additionally, 121 gold medals will be presented to meritorious students from the academic years 2022–2023 and 2023–2024.

In a historic initiative to promote tribal scholarship, a new gold medal will be awarded for the best PhD thesis in English by a tribal student, instituted by the Chancellor and Governor of Telangana. Another notable addition is the Professor Samudrala Satyanarayana Murthy Memorial Gold Medal, established by IAS officer Smt. Sri Devasena, which will be awarded to the top MBA Finance student.

The university will also confer its 50th Honorary Doctorate upon Dr. V. Narayanan, Director of ISRO, in recognition of his outstanding contributions to India’s space program. Dr. Narayanan will deliver the convocation address as the chief guest.

To ensure smooth proceedings, the Vice-Chancellor outlined event guidelines, including restricted entry to the auditorium for PhD awardees and gold medal recipients, live screening for family members, and designated areas for photography. Mobile phones will not be permitted inside the auditorium, and attendees are requested not to bring small children.