Over 100 electric poles damaged by rains in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: With Hyderabad witnessing incessant rains a total of 131 electricity poles from across the city have been damaged by the uprooting of trees and other reasons during the recent rainfall.

The Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) stated that the rain had damaged 131 electricity poles in GHMC, 386 in rural and 30 KV feeders were brokedown in GHMC limits and 87 in rural.

Meanwhile, the TSSPDCL Chairman and Managing Director Raghuma reddy on called upon the CGM, managers, and SEs to be alert in view of the heavy rain lashing the State during the last two days. In a video conference with the engineers, Reddy advised them to be cautious regarding poles and transformers in low-lying areas.

He said them to stop supply as a precautionary measure if water enters the cellars of apartments. The CMD asked all the officials and staff to be available in the section offices so as to be able to immediately restore the supply and meet any emergency situation. He called upon officials to educate people about the precautions to be taken like not touching or driving over bent or collapsed poles/wires.

"People should avoid getting in touch with wires which collapse over trees and vehicles; not to enter stagnated water in which snapped wires have fallen or sunk.

Do not tie animals to poles and take them away from poles/transformers during rain; and don't stand under trees, during rain, over which power lines pass," he further instructed.Reddy advised people to immediately inform the nearest power station/unit if they notice hanging/snapped.

He stated that special control rooms have been set up in every circle office of TSSPDCL in view of disruption in supply or to meet any emergency situation. He said consumers can contact for their problems 1912/100, TSSPDCL Mobile App, website tsssouthernpower.com /facebook, Twitter.