Over 1,300 caught in drunken driving

Hyderabad: In a major drive against drunk and driving, the Cyberabad traffic police caught 272 individuals for driving under the influence of alcohol during late-night checks conducted on weekends across multiple locations under Cyberabad police Commissionerate. In Hyderabad, 1,039 drunk and driving cases were booked in a week.

According to Cyberabad traffic police, of total 272, two-wheeler drivers were 189, three-wheeler drivers were 12 and 66 were four-wheeler and five heavy vehicle drivers. The police said that 27 offenders were found with blood alcohol concentrations (BAC) ranging between 200 mg/100 ml and 550 mg/100 ml. All apprehended individuals will be presented before the Court. The Miyapur zone reported 50 cases followed by Shamshabad 43, Shadnagar 32 and Chevella 32 respectively.

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad police drive against the drunk and driving last week reported 1,039 offenders.

Hyderabad police between May 3 and 9, conducted a drive. Of the total 1,039 offenders, 890 were two-wheelers, 47 were three-wheelers, 100 were cars and two were the drivers of heavy vehicles. The police said that 54 offenders were found with BAC of 200 mg/100 ml and above. As many as 16 persons were between the age group 18-20.

The highest number of offenders were in the 21–30 age group, with 417 individuals, followed by 345 offenders aged 31–40, and 162 offenders in the 41–50 age group.

In a special drive, to curb the drunken driving, police found that the drivers were engaged in both underage drinking and drunk driving. While the traffic police have booked cases against them for drunk driving, it is the law and order police who would have to follow up and find where these people bought their liquor.

The police urged the citizens that if anybody indulges in driving under the influence of alcohol and causes accidents resulting in fatalities, such persons will be arrested and charged under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), which carries a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in jail along with a fine, said the police officer.