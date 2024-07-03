Over 600 applications received at Prajavani

Hyderabad: Over 600 applications were received on Tuesday at the Prajavani, the grievance redressal programme which was resumed by the Government recently.

Vice chairman of State Planning Board Dr G Chinna Reddy received the applications and listened to the grievances of the people who arrived at Praja Bhavan for submitting their applications. Out of 601 applications 142 were related to issues concerning the Revenue department.

Apart from Revenue, the grievances were mostly concerned with Civil Supplies, Municipal Administration, Home Department, Panchayat Raj besides other departments. D Divya, director Municipal Administration and State Nodal Officer (Prajavani) also received the applications and guided the people.