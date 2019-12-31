Overhead power cables set to go underground in Santosh Nagar

Malakpet: The overhead cables are being replaced by underground cabling, for facilitating the ongoing works of DRDL flyover and for avoiding future glitches from DRDL to Owaisi junction, a distance of 1.5 km in Santosh Nagar.

Even as the works of flyover are in progress, the GHMC in coordination with TSPDCL has decided to push the cables underground. According to officials, since the overhead cables have become a hurdle for construction activity and later may cause problems when the bridge would be ready, they have decided to make the 11-KV wiring of 1.5 km underground, starting from Rakshapuram near DRDL to Lucky Hotel near Owaisi junction in Santosh Nagar," said Imran Khan, TSPDCL, ADE Construction, Hyderabad (south).



Imran Khan told The Hand India that the 11-KV underground wiring works were being done in collaboration with GHMC. The work of shifting of cables along with 8 Transformers were started in the second week of the month and will be completed by February.

Construction of new GIS Sub-Station

"To give a standby supply of electricity, the Transmission Corporation of Telangana is also constructing a new GIS Sub-station 220/33 KV in Chanchalguda. The GIS Sub-station is a transmission sub-station with total of 6 cables and 2 circuits," said Jaswal, Site Engineer. The officials have taken permission for these works from the Traffic police and also forwarded the traffic advisory in these areas. hope that the works would be completed at the earliest to avoid public inconvenience, Mahesh added.

"Nearly half of the road has been dug up and creating traffic problem for the commuters and students of schools and college which are located on road. Hope that the officials concerned will complete the works as early as possible and avoid public inconvenience," hoped Abdul Azeem, a regular commuter.