Owaisi demands arrest of UP priest for blasphemous remarks

Hyderabad: MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday demanded the immediate arrest of Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati for making blasphemous remarks against Prophet Mohammad.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should take immediate action against him for hurting the sentiments of Muslims.

The Hyderabad MP said PM Modi who talks of ‘sab ka sath sab ka vikas’ should take action against Yati Narsinghanand and arrest him.

He was talking to media persons after meeting Hyderabad Police Commissioner C V Anand to lodge a complaint against Yati Narsinghanand, who is a priest at a temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad.

Owaisi said Prime Minister, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP should take action against Yati Narsinghanand and others using derogatory language against the Prophet to prove that they are not biased. He said such incidents would harm the country’s reputation at the international level.