Owner held for installing hidden camera in tenant’s bathroom bulb

In a disturbing breach of privacy, Madhuranagar Police in Hyderabad have arrested Ashok Yadav, a house owner in Yousufguda, for secretly installing a hidden camera inside the bathroom bulb holder of his tenants’ rented flat.

The tenants, a young married couple, discovered the covert surveillance device on October 13 after the husband noticed a loose screw while inspecting the bulb fixture. The couple had initially reported a bathroom light outage on October 4, after which Yadav and an electrician named Chintu replaced the bulb. However, the bulb holder concealed the miniature camera.

Upon confrontation, Ashok Yadav allegedly removed the original bulb holder but later returned a tampered one covered with tape, claiming it was non-functional. He also reportedly threatened the tenants against approaching the police, warning that the electrician could seek revenge once released from custody.

Following the tenants’ complaint, Madhuranagar police promptly registered a case against Yadav under multiple charges including voyeurism, criminal intimidation, and evidence tampering.

While Yadav has been arrested and remanded in judicial custody, the electrician Chintu remains absconding, with police actively searching for him.

This incident raises significant concerns about tenant safety and privacy in Hyderabad as similar cases of hidden cameras in hostels and rental properties have emerged recently. Authorities have urged vigilance and strict legal action against such violations to protect the dignity and security of vulnerable residents.

Madhuranagar Inspector H Prabhakar assured firm enforcement of laws against such privacy breaches and called for raising awareness among tenants about safeguarding their personal spaces from covert surveillance.