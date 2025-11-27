Owner of Gomathi Electronics succumbs to burns

Hyderabad: The death toll in the Shalibanda fire has risen to two, as Shiva Kumar Bansal, the owner of Gomathi Electronics, passed away while undergoing treatment at a private hospital. Earlier, an unidentified person had also died in the fire. Additionally, seven others who were injured in the tragedy continue to receive treatment in various hospitals.

The massive fire that broke out at the Gomathi Showroom on Monday night engulfed the entire multi-storey building, warehouse and also surrounding stores. One person died on the spot after suffering severe burns, while seven others sustained injuries. Among the injured was the showroom owner, Shiva Kumar Bansal, who had suffered nearly 80 per cent burn injuries.

Shiva Kumar was undergoing treatment at DRDO Hospital and succumbed to injuries on Tuesday night. Police confirmed that the hospital informed them of his death around 10.30 pm.

According to officials, the fire started at Gomathi Electronics due to a short circuit in the showroom. The electronics, including ACs, refrigerators, geysers and other goods, were gutted.

While a car, an auto rickshaw, and two bikes were damaged. As many as 10 fire tenders, including Skylift Boronto, were pressed into service and brought the fire under control.

Moghalpura police said that the police have issued a Look-Out Circular for the first victim who died on spot in the tragedy. However, the identity of the victim remains unknown. It has been two days, but no family member or acquaintance has come forward for identification so far. In the incident, seven people suffered burn injuries. Among them were two salesmen – G Vijay Kumar and M Karthik. Both received nearly 30 per cent burn injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at Osmania General Hospital. Three others received minor injuries and were discharged after first aid.

Hyderabad District Fire Officer stated that preliminary findings indicate the fire originated from inside the building, and an electrical short circuit is suspected.