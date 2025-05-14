Oxford Grammar High School Celebrates Resilient Achievers and Academic Toppers in CBSE Class X Examinations (2024–25)

Hyderabad, 14th May 2025: Oxford Grammar High School had another year of celebration, marking achievements of its Class X students for the academic year 2024–25, highlighting not only academic excellence but also the extraordinary resilience of students who overcame personal hardships to succeed in their board examinations.

Speaking at the event, Ms. Prarthana Manikonda, Director of Oxford Grammar High School, shared, “The journeys of Nivriti and Rushika reflect an inner strength that is truly inspirational. Their resilience reminds us that adversity can be transformed into achievement. We are incredibly proud of them.”

In an emotionally powerful part of the programme, the school celebrated the strength andperseverance of Nivriti Sanjeev Bahety and Rushika Jakkula, who cleared their board exams despite suffering heartbreaking personal losses just days before their examinations.

Nivriti Sanjeev Bahety faced an unimaginable tragedy, losing her father shortly before her CBSE board examinations, a devastating loss that occurred before she was to write her IT examination. Despite the sudden and immense loss, she displayed maturity beyond her years and remained focused through her exams. An academically bright student with a creative flair, Nivriti is now pursuing Humanities and Arts.

Rushika Jakkula also endured a devastating loss, as her father passed away due to liver failure during the exam period. Alongside grieving, she took on household responsibilities, supported her mother, and helped care for her siblings—all while battling anxiety and panic attacks. A dedicated Kuchipudi dancer and martial arts student, Rushika is currently pursuing the Science stream.

A special ceremony was held to honour these inspiring students. Teachers, classmates, and well-wishers gathered to appreciate their courage and celebrate their triumphs.

The school proudly recognised its top academic performers:

Polepeddi Lasya Sreekari – 96.6%

Harsheel Rahul Shah – 95.6%

Bandaru V A Agasthya – 95%

Shreyansh Mehta – 94.2%

Janvi Bhagwani – 93.2%

Arcchit Chavan – 92.4%

Bhaumik S V N L Naidu – 91.8%

Sanjana Chauhan – 91.4%

Kunaal Singh – 91%

Pappula Sai Vidaath – 91%

With over 45 years of educational excellence in Hyderabad, Oxford Grammar High School remains committed to holistic learning that builds character, confidence, and compassion. Through a well-rounded approach combining academics, co-curricular activities, digital tools, and life skills, the school shapes students into responsible citizens guided by the motto ‘Service Before Self’.

The special event was graced by the School Correspondent, Mr. Katta Prabhakar, the Dean, Mrs. Ramanjula, the CBSE Principal, Mrs. CH Rekha Rao, the Pre-Primary Principal, Mrs. Fatima Khazim, along with dedicated teachers and support staff.

KATTA PRABHAKAR(Correspondent)