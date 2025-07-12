Oxford Grammar High School hosts quindecennial investiture ceremony

Hyderabad: Oxford Grammar High School celebrated its quindecennial investiture ceremony for the academic year 2025–26 with zeal and splendour. Held in the school grounds, the event marked fifteen years of fostering leadership and nurturing responsibility among students. The march past by the school cabinet displayed discipline and unity, after which the badging ceremony was conducted. The Chief Guest, Major General Dr. A. V. K. Mohan, along with other esteemed dignitaries, conferred badges on the newly elected student council members. This was followed by a solemn oath-taking ceremony, administered by the Chief Guest as the school flag was displayed, symbolising loyalty, unity, and service.

Major General Dr. A. V. K. Mohan emphasized the importance of conserving nature, keeping our roads and surroundings clean, and taking personal responsibility for building a cleaner, greener India. In a profound message, he also encouraged students to learn from inanimate objects—“A mirror teaches us reflection and self-awareness, while a clock teaches us discipline and time management,” he noted, drawing applause from the gathering.

“A teacher must be a role model—radiating knowledge, humility, and values. And parents are the first teachers, grooming future stars not just for school but for society”, he added.