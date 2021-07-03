Oxygen Park coming up at LB Nagar

LB Nagar: To curb the pollution and help create clean environment, an open area under the flyover in LB Nagar is soon to be converted into an oxygen park with 38 species of plants adorning the area that would let out oxygen.



The proposed oxygen park will be constructed under the Kamineni flyover in LB Nagar. As many as 34,329 plants of 38 varieties will be planted in the park. Estimated to be developed at a cost of Rs 50 lakh, the whole area would have a green fence comprising creepers so that no one would be able to enter the park at will and will exude a good look.

According to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials 390 meters of a sunspace, 784 meters of walking track, seating facility, and separate parking facility for the visitors will also be available in the space under the Kamineni flyover on either side.

Further officials informed that a team is researching on select plants that give out more oxygen. According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) clean air study, there are close to two dozen plants that help clean the indoor as well as outdoor environment. We would be selecting plants and growing them at the park. Plants such as peace lily, English Ivy, Snake plant, Dwarf Date Palm, Areca Palm, Weeping Fig, and several more would be planted.

"In order to protect the ozone layer and to protect the soil, the oxygen parks are being constructed in the city, soon the same parks will be set up under several flyovers," said GHMC official.

It was the idea proposed by LB Nagar constituency MLA Sudhir Reddy. He said, "The State government will also be planting a variety of oxygen plants under the flyovers."

Meanwhile, locals have demanded the State government to name the park as YSR park in memory of YS Rajashekar Reddy.