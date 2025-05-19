Pageant queens gobsmacked as drone show lights up sky

Hyderabad: Spectacular drone show showcasing the popular schemes the Telangana government enthralled the contestants of 72nd Miss World at the Dr BR Ambedkar Secretariat on Sunday.

The Miss World contestant came to the Secretariat at 6 pm. The contestants were seen showering flowers on the statue of ‘Telangana Thalli’ in the premises while the song ‘Jaya Jaya He Telangana.’ The contestants from ten countries including Miss India Nandini Gupta were seen showering petals. Some of the contestants were seen taking selfies.

The participants maintained silence for a few minutes to pay tribute to the 17 persons who died in the fire accident at Gulzar Houz in the early hours on Sunday.

The drone show was the special attraction of the night. The drone show had picutres of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Telangana Skill University, Revanth Anna sanna biyam, gas cylinder for Rs 500 and others of the ‘Praja Palana.’

Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao said that Telangana was a land of youthful, energy and dynamic growth. “Telangana is one of the fastest growing in the country and we will continue to move forward with determination and hope. Know that you are more than contestants, you are ambassadors of goodwill and you carry with you the hopes and pride of many nations.

When you return home, you carry with you not only memories of this event, but also a little piece of Telangana’s heart. Be our ambassadors of Telangana for promotion of Tourism, culture, quisine,” said Krishna Rao, urging the contestants to visit Telangana.

Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao said that this event gives an opportunity to showcase the food, the tourist places the State has, historical places, the culture of the place and much more. “As many participants have spoken to me and expressed their deep pleasure and also the happiness with which this event has been conducted. They have participated in the events enthusiastically, they mingled with our local people, visited our temples, seen Charminar, Lad Bazar,” said Ramakrishna Rao. He also explained about the structure of the administrations.