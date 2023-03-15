Palle Pragathi' enhanced quality of life, improved governance of GPs: CS

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari said on Tuesday that the 'Palle Pragathi' programme has resulted n enhancing the quality of life in rural areas and improving the governance of gram panchayats.

She held a meeting with Panchayat Raj & Rural Development officials at BRKR Bhavan and took stock of the various activities of the department, like progress of works taken up under 'Palle Pragathi', NREGS, PMGSY.

The Chief Secretary said there has been a drastic reduction in dengue cases, improvement of village sanitation, significant increase in green cover. All gram panchayats have been equipped with tractors and trolleys. Dump yards, crematoriums, nurseries, 'palleprakruthivanams', 'brihatprakruthivanams' have been set up in villages. She observed that Telangana is the only State in the country wherein all gram panchayats have been declared ODF-plus.

"It is a very big transformation which has been possible due to various programmes of the State government like 'Palle Pragathi'.

Principal Secretary (PR&RD)Sandeep Kumar Sultania gave a brief overview of the department and explained the various activities taken up during the last financial year. He said the 'Palle Pragathi' programme has resulted in improvement of sanitation. Referring to NREGS programme, he informed that 52.78 lakh job cards have been issued to 1.11 crore individuals. Construction of 'Vaikuntadhaamams', dump yards, nurseries, PallePrakruthiVanams and BruhatPrakruthivanams, rythu vedikas, drying platforms, CC roads have been completed.

Under the watershed programme (Pradhan Manthri Kisan Sinchaayi Yojana) 200 Amrit Sarovars have been constructed, he added.

Under the Swachh Bharat Mission (grameen) phase -11, 42 lakh individual household toilets, 11,60,920 individual soak pits, 32,650 magic soak pits have been constructed.

