Panic triggers as Chaddi gang enter Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The notorious Chaddi gang returns to city of Hyderabad as the Cyberabad police launched a manhunt after a group of men were spotted moving around suspiciously at Madhapur.



A short video clip of four to five persons group in shorts and moving around covering their faces and holding some tools in their hands in now going viral on social media. The footage of the surveillance cameras installed in the building captured the movement and police has launched the manhunt to nab them.

A senior official of the Cyberabad police said that their teams are verifying if the persons are members of ‘Chaddi gang’ who notorious criminals are hailing from the western and central parts of the country.

Who are these Chaddi gang?

The Chaddi Baniyan Gangs (also known as the Kachcha Baniyan Gangs) are criminal groups operating in parts of India. Gang members perform attacks while wearing only their underwear, which is the source of their name (in the local languages, chaddi, or kachcha are underpants and baniyan is undershirts).

Where are they from!!!

The gang is primarily active in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat but not limited to these states.







