Live
- Odisha Implements Quality Control For Jagannath Temple's Mahaprasad Amid Tirupati Controversy
- CBI probe would have led to hate politics, contends DKS
- Confiscate 301 acres of forest land as per court order: Eshwar Khandre
- Gold rates in Hyderabad slashes today, check the rates on 28 September, 2024
- Dussehra Holidays for schools from October 3 to 13 Days in Andhra Pradesh
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam slashes today, check the rates on 28 September, 2024
- Devotees rush at Tirumala is normal, to take 8 hours for Sarvadarshans
- CM Stalin Meets PM Modi: Discusses Key Tamil Nadu Issues And Chennai Metro Expansion
- BJP bags last vacant seat of MCD after AAP, Cong boycott
- President Draupadi Murmu to visit Hyderabad today, officials make arrangements
Just In
Parents demand action against illegal therapy centres claiming to treat autism
Hyderabad: Parents' associations are urging the state government to take immediate action against illegal therapy centers for children with autism,...
Hyderabad: Parents' associations are urging the state government to take immediate action against illegal therapy centers for children with autism, which they claim lack the necessary resources, qualifications, and government licenses, endangering the lives of vulnerable children. One mother expressed her frustration, saying, "We went to these centers with the hope that they would provide proper treatment for our children and improve their lives, but in reality, these illegal therapy centers are wasting precious time that we will never get back.
They are exploiting us and putting our children's future at risk." Burdened by the emotional and financial strain of caring for children with disabilities, parents are calling for protection from these unethical practices. With the well-being of their children at stake, they stress the urgent need for government intervention to combat exploitation and safeguard these families.