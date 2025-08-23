  • Menu
Parents of girl murdered Kukatpally stage protest for justice

Parents of girl murdered Kukatpally stage protest for justice
The parents of a 10-year-old girl murdered under tragic circumstances in Kukatpally have staged protest for justice. The bereaved parents voiced their...

The parents of a 10-year-old girl murdered under tragic circumstances in Kukatpally have staged protest for justice. The bereaved parents voiced their anger over the accused's claim of being a minor, suggesting an attempt to evade stringent punishment. They asserted that the narrative presented—claiming the assailant requested a cricket bat before committing the crime—was misleading.

In light of their frustrations, the girl's parents, accompanied by relatives and local residents, staged a protest outside the Kukatpally police station along the national highway. Demonstrators demanded severe punishment for the individual responsible for their daughter's death, chanting slogans and calling for accountability.

Tensions escalated at the police station as members of the community gathered to express their concerns over how the matter has been handled. However, as the police assured of justice, the protestors have stopped the agitation.

