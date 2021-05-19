Parents, watch out for Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in kids

During the first wave it was just corona, but now we are confronted with other issues like black fungus on one hand and Multi-system Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C) cases in children says Dr Swamy Sandeep, Consultant Paediatrician and Neonatologist at BBR super speciality hospital in an exclusive interview to The Hans India.



What is Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children and what should Parents Need to Know about it?



Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in children is a new condition associated with covid-19 with most of the children with mild illness. Very few children are getting affected in various organs like heart, lungs, blood vessels, kidneys, brain and digestive system.

Experts say the illness is so new, symptoms are still being documented, and they may vary from child to child. So, what are the main symptoms for which parents should look for?



There are frequently occurred symptoms more so in post Covid children milder symptoms are fever lasting for more than 24 hours, eye redness, rashes on the skin. In severe cases which may require hospitalisation, parents must look out for, severe abdominal pain, breathing difficulty, inability to walk, drowsy, colour change of skin, soreness in palms and the main symptom would be the confusion state as children may lose the sense of what day it is or what time it is, leaving them confused. I've treated a child who had eye redness for more than 15 days after post-covid.

What is the age group in which it affects?



As of now, there are very few studies. Currently, one or two studies are present like Mayo clinic. Based on the limited studies present, the Age group of 3-year-old to 12 years of age are more vulnerable.

This is a newly identified condition. Has enough has research been made on this?



Yes, it is a newly termed syndrome MIS-C. However, there is still research going on symptoms, signs, diagnostic approach and treatment. Extremely fewer researches are been done across the world. No complete framework and treatment protocol have been issued yet. But we have information on the disease, how to evaluate it and Do's and Don'ts for treatment. No specific drug has been decided yet for this disease.

What is the severity of this syndrome in India in general and Telangana in particular?



Less number of cases have been reported so far in the state as this disease is rare. The few which are reported are with milder symptoms like redness of eyes and skin rashes which could be treated with basic anti-inflammatory drugs in outpatient and they do no require hospitalization.

How prepared are our hospitals to handle the situation in view of the surge in Covid cases Is the treatment very costly?



Our hospitals are well prepared for the situation as many anti-inflammatory drugs are available. Drugs like IVIG (Intra Venous Immunoglobulin) is an expensive drug for the treatment of severe MIS-C cases. To control this disease, we have medicines which are required to treat this inflammation though it has not been documented or protocolized.