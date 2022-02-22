Parliament-type budget session

Hyderabad: As TRS is making swift moves to play an active role in national politics, the State government proposed to conduct the ensuing budget session on the lines of Parliament.

It is learnt that the budget session would be held in two instalments. The official reason being cited by party leaders is that the government would be busy in the consecration activities of the renovated temple of Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy at Yadadri.

The temple is scheduled to be inaugurated on March 28. The entire process would take about ten days. It would also involve a lot of protocol and security activity since a large number of VVIPs are expected to attend the celebrations, official sources told The Hans India.

Hence, the government is likely to present the budget during the first week of March and the session would be held for about a week after the presentation of the Budget 2022-23. It will get the appropriation bill passed on March 29.

Though there were speculations that the Maha Sudharshana Yagam may be postponed, officials said that KCR is keen to hold every ritual as per Agamasastra. The CM was holding meetings with religious scholars and pontiffs on the conduct of religious programmes during the reopening of the Yadadri temple. The Maha Sudarshana Yagam is likely to be held under the supervision of Tridandi Srimannarayana Chinna Jeeyar Swamy.