Patients receive fruits and breads on KTR’s birthday

RANGAREDDY:In a heartwarming celebration of compassion and solidarity, the birthday of minister, KalvakuntlaTaraka Rama Rao (KTR), was marked with a special event organised by Shadnagar MLA Anjaiah Yadav. The occasion, held on Monday, witnessed the distribution of free fruits and bread to patients at the government hospital in the Shadnagarmunicipality.

The birthday celebrations of Minister KTR took on a philanthropic hue as Anjaiah Yadav, took the lead in organising this thoughtful initiative, and the patients were the beneficiaries of this noble gesture.

The programme garnered widespread support, with local BRS public representatives, BRS party leaders, activists, and many others coming together to participate and extend their support to the cause.

Expressing his gratitude, he emphasised the importance of using such joyous occasions to give back to the community. He highlighted that the act of providing sustenance and care to those in need not only brings happiness to the recipients but also fosters a sense of compassion and unity among all.

The patients were deeply touched by this thoughtful gesture, and they conveyed their heartfelt appreciation to minister KTR, Shadnagar MLA Anjaiah Yadav, and everyone involved in organising the event.