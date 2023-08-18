  • Menu
Pawan ready to merge Jana Sena with BJP!!!!

Hyderabad: Prajashanthi Party president KA Paul on Friday said just like Chiranjeevi merged his Praja Rajyam Party with Congress, Pawan Kalyan will merge his Jana Sena Party with BJP.

He said that Pawan Kalyan is ready to merge his party with BJP for Rs. 5,000 crores and a minister post.

He made these comments while speaking at a press conference organized in Sangareddy. He asked whether people wants package star? Real Hero? movie hero or World Hero.

Paul lashed out at Chandrababu for separating Malamadigala.

