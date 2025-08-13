PCC chief to resume ‘padayatra’

Hyderabad: The PCC chief Mahesh Goud is set to resume ‘Janahita Padayatra’ from August 24 from Choppadandi constituency. As part of the yatra, the Congress leader who will cover several constituencies will also hold a public meeting in Jubilee Hills constituency on August 26.

The padayatra will start from Choppadandi at 5 pm on August 24. After camping during the night, Mahesh Goud will conduct Shramadanam the next day, August 25 from 7 am to 9 am, along with local partymen. Later after reaching Karimnagar district party workers meeting will be held at around 10.30. Later he will resume Janahita Padayatra at 5 pm in Vardhannapet constituency.

On August 26, after camping in the Vardhannapet constituency he will conduct another day of Shramadanam followed by Warangal district workers’ meeting at 10.30 am. After completing the meeting, a party workers meeting will be held at Jubilee Hills on the same day in evening hours.