PCC chief urges partymen to make Praja Palana Vijayotsavalu a grand success

Hyderabad: The PCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud has urged Congress leaders to make Praja Palana Vijayotsavalu a grand success. He asked them to attend in large numbers in the inauguration ceremony of the Telangana Talli statue taking place at the Secretariat on Monday.

In a virtual meeting with MPs, MLCs, MLAs, District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents, and Corporation Chairpersons, he urged them to remain proactive in view of the concluding day of the Praja Palana Vijayotsavalu festivities being organised by the State government. During the meeting, he noted the positive response from the public towards the Congress administration over the past year, highlighting that a considerable number of citizens expressed their satisfaction and attended the various programs conducted by the State government. The ceremony will conclude with the unveiling of the Telangana Talli statue at 4 PM at the Secretariat, with participation from Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Ministers, MLAs, MPs, MLCs, and officials across all departments. In addition to this, the State government has extended an invitation to Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, former chief minister and Opposition leader K Chandrashekar Rao, Union Minister Kishan Reddy and other leaders from various political parties for the statue inauguration programme.