PCC’s Hyd’bad exec meeting turns stormy as netas clamour for posts

Hyderabad: The PCC’s Hyderabad District Executive meeting turned tumultuous amid clamour, particularly from those aspiring to get positions of power, including nominated posts, besides party positions.

The meeting, which was attended by PCC President B Mahesh Kumar Goud, in-charge Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, and AICC State in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi at Gandhi Bhavan, witnessed heated discussions over the lack of support to the ruling party within the city. While the top leaders deliberated over the mobilisation of the party workers and strengthening the cadre, former MP M Anjan Kumar Yadav tried to push his candidature for cabinet, much to the discomfiture of seniors present there. When he was reminded about the party bestowing him with an Assembly ticket in 2023 and a Rajya Sabha seat for his son Anil Kumar Yadav by other city-based leaders, he continued to stake his claims for a cabinet berth while emphasising his capabilities.

Meanwhile, questions were also raised about the political equation between the Congress and AIMIM. While the top leaders demanded the city-based leaders substantiate the party’s presence and cadre support in various Assembly constituencies, the latter blamed the policy adopted by the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and other ministers vis-à-vis AIMIM.

They alleged this ‘understanding’ was undermining the efforts of the party within the Hyderabad district. Anguished about being questioned about the loyalty of some of the leaders, some walked out of the meeting while others continued to disagree. Amid the chaos, even the AICC in charge also decided to make her way out of the meeting hall.