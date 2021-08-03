People pressuring me to quit for getting Dalit Bandhu: Raja Singh

Hyderabad: The BJP legislator from Goshamahal T Raja Singh on Monday said that he was ready to resign from the post if Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao provides the Dalit Bandhu scheme to SCs, STs, BCs and financially weak OCs in his constituency.

With the demand for seeking resignation of ruling party MLAs going viral on social media, Singh too raised this issue. He went further and said he would also resign if the CM implements the Dalit Bandhu scheme in his constituency.

"People in my constituency are pressuring me to resign. If you resign, our constituency will get big packages, poor people will get benefited. The SCs, STs, BCs, and financially weak OCs will at least get good roads, KG-to-PG schemes. I will talk to my party president and other leaders and convince them and offer my resignation. But, before this you announce one package, after giving Rs 10 lakh to each family, I will give my resignation to the Speaker," said Singh. He challenged the TRS leaders to win from Goshamahal.

There have been several posts on social media where people have demanded resignation of TRS legislators to get developmental works in their constituencies. There were several posts in the name of Kodada MLA Bollam Mallaiah Yadav and Wardhannapet MLA Aruri Ramesh. The post said, "We the people of the constituency request the MLA to resign from the post. We believe that there will be more development after a sitting member dies and also if the MLA resigns. We assure you we will elect you again."