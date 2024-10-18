  • Menu
PG College of Law to conduct spot admissions

PG College of Law to conduct spot admissions
PG College of Law, Osmania University will be offering spot admissions for the LLB (five YDC) self – finance course on Saturday.

Hyderabad: PG College of Law, Osmania University will be offering spot admissions for the LLB (five YDC) self – finance course on Saturday. To fill the vacant 19 seats at the college, officials are conducting spot admissions on October 19 at 12:00 pm.

Eligible candidates from TSLAWCET-2024 have to submit their application before 10:00 am on Saturday at PG College of Law, Basheerbagh.

