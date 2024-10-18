PG College of Law to conduct spot admissions

Live
Highlights
Hyderabad: PG College of Law, Osmania University will be offering spot admissions for the LLB (five YDC) self – finance course on Saturday. To fill the vacant 19 seats at the college, officials are conducting spot admissions on October 19 at 12:00 pm.
Eligible candidates from TSLAWCET-2024 have to submit their application before 10:00 am on Saturday at PG College of Law, Basheerbagh.
